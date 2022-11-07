BRIEF-China National Nuclear Corporation Signed $572 Million In Procurement Contracts At CIIE With Firms Including Rosatom, Westinghouse
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:38 IST
- Country:
- China
China National Nuclear Corp :
* CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR CORPORATION: SIGNED $572 MILLION IN PROCUREMENT CONTRACTS AT CIIE WITH FIRMS INCLUDING ROSATOM, WESTINGHOUSE
Source text
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement