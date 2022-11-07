Left Menu

UP: Bhim Army activists protest defacement of Ambedkar statue, 'beaten up' by police

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:20 IST
Bhim Army activists protesting over the defacing of a Bhimrao Amedkar statue in Ambedkar Nagar district were lathi-charged by police, who claim that one of their own constable was also beaten up by the women protesters.

The clash took place on Sunday in Wajidpur under the Jalalpur police station area here when some miscreants smeared black colour on the face of the statue of the Dalit icon.

Within minutes, a large crowd, mostly women, gathered at the spot and started protesting and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet where the police can be seen thrashing the activists.

Superintendent of Police (Ambedkar Nagar) Ajit Kumar Sinha told PTI that the protesters attacked a woman constable, compelling the police to use force to disperse the mob.

Sub District Magistrate (Jalalpur Tehsil) Hari Shankar Lal said the administration is initiating an inquiry in the matter to nab the culprits involved in defacing the statue.

