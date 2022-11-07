UP man dies after being attacked by bull

A 59-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull in the Mohanganj police station area here on Monday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Kumar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Ramkrishna Yadav.

Yadav was attacked in his farmland after he had gone there to chase away the bovine. Three other persons, who had rushed to save him were also injured.

Amrish Yadav, the son of the deceased said his father was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)