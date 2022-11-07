Left Menu

Polish national held at Mumbai airport with heroin worth Rs 18 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:54 IST
Polish national held at Mumbai airport with heroin worth Rs 18 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI on Monday arrested a Polish national at the Mumbai International Airport with six kilograms of heroin believed to be worth Rs 18 crore, officials said. The arrested national, Jasinki Andrzej Wieslaw, was coming from Zimbabwe via Ethiopia, they said.

He was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the contraband, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

