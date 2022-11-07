Germany: Ukraine should decide when to hold peace talks with Russia
A spokesperson for the German government on Monday said it is up to Ukraine to decide when to hold peace talks with Russia, adding that Moscow has also been reluctant to participate in them.
The Washington Post reported that the United States has been privately encouraging Ukraine to signal it is open to talks with Russia, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ruled out negotiations while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power.
