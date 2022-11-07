Left Menu

Botswana wins bid to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog

Botswana has won its bid to host the permanent secretariat of the Kimberley Process (KP), the grouping that certifies that diamonds are not used to fund rebel groups, but its members remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:50 IST
Botswana wins bid to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Botswana

Botswana has won its bid to host the permanent secretariat of the Kimberley Process (KP), the grouping that certifies that diamonds are not used to fund rebel groups, but its members remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The KP, a coalition of governments, the diamond industry and civil society representatives, said in a statement on Monday it had unanimously elected Botswana to host the secretariat, which is expected to become operational by 2024.

The body defines conflict diamonds as gems used to fund rebel movements seeking to undermine legitimate governments. Five KP members initially expressed interest to host it before the list was whittled down to three, with Botswana, China and Austria in contention.

Botswana Diamond Hub coordinator Jacob Thamage, who handed over the rotational chairmanship of the KP to Zimbabwe over the weekend, told Reuters before last week's plenary that Austria had pulled out of the bidding process, leaving Botswana and China in the race. The 85-nation body was established in 2003 to eliminate trade in conflict diamonds. Although it says it has made progress in halting such trade, the civil society organisations linked to the industry have been demanding reforms.

After it invaded its neighbour in February, Russia drew sharp criticism from civil society, which is pushing to broaden the KP's definition of conflict diamonds to include state actors using the stones to fund acts of aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022