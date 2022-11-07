Ukraine confirms takeover of shares in five strategic companies under wartime laws
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:55 IST
Three top Ukrainian officials confirmed on Monday that the shares of five strategic companies had been taken over by the defence ministry under wartime laws.
The decision was taken at a top security meeting on Nov. 5 and came into force the following day, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing.
