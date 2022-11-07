2 hybrid militants involved in planting IED in J-K's Bandipora arrested

Two 'hybrid' militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who were involved in planting an improvised explosive device in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, have been arrested from Baramulla, police said on Monday.

The police have also recovered three remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession.

A police spokesman said acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was established near Watlab Crossing in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

During checking, a suspicious person carrying a white bag and coming from Bandipora towards Watlab was signalled to stop. However, he tried to flee, but was tactfully apprehended by the alert police party. ''He was identified as Irshad Ahmad Ganie alias Shahid, a resident of Kehnusa Bandipora. Two IEDs were found in his bag,'' the spokesman said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), he said. Another hybrid terrorist identified as Wasim Raja Lone, a resident of Kehnusa Bandipora, was arrested from whose possession another IED was recovered, the spokesman said.

During further questioning, the arrested duo revealed they had planned and executed the IED attack in Kenusa area of Bandipora on October 27.

Police added that the accused were planning to carry out more IED blasts. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is in progress, they added. PTI SSB SRY SRY

