PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:31 IST
Mamata joins Koo
File photo Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined social media platform Koo, a statement said on Monday.

Banerjee, who has 7 million followers on Twitter and 4.9 million followers on Facebook, joined Koo on November 1.

''Her handle is @Mamtaofficial on Koo. In her first Koo, Mamata Banerjee announced the milestone of 50 lakh rural households having access to clean potable water through tap connections. She congratulated everyone involved in achieving this,'' the statement issued by Koo said.

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.

''Millions of Bengali users across the world and many Indians across the country would want to get updates from Mamata Ji directly,'' he said.

