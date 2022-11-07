Maha govt transfers 109 DCP and SP-rank officers

The Maharashtra home department on Monday transferred 109 Deputy Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police-rank officers. As per the orders issued this evening, at least 14 DCP-rank officers were transferred to the Mumbai Police force. IPS officers Abhinav Deshmukh, M Ramkumar, Anil Paraskar, Manoj Patil, Amogh Gaonkar, Tejaswi Satpute, and Gaurav Singh have been transferred to the Mumbai Police. Pravin Mundhe, Dixit Gedam, Mangesh Shinde, Ajay Bansal, Mohit Garg, Purushottam Karad are also among the officers who are shifted to Mumbai Police, as per the orders. DCP Akbar Pathan has also returned to the Mumbai Police force. The Marine Drive police station had lodged an FIR for extortion and other charges against Pathan, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, four other police officers, and two others on a complaint filed by a builder.

Pathan was transferred to the Prevention of Civil Rights (PCR) wing of police in Nashik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)