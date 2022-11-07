Left Menu

Delhi BJP revokes expulsion of 2 party leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:58 IST
Delhi BJP revokes expulsion of 2 party leaders
Ahead of the MCD polls next month, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday revoked the three-year-old expulsion of two party leaders, including a former mayor.

Sarita Chaudhary, former South Delhi mayor and Mehrauli district president Azad Singh were expelled from the BJP on charges of indiscipline in October 2019.

In separate letters to Chaudhary and Singh, Gupta said their expulsion was revoked with immediate effect keeping in mind their ''dedication'' towards the party. The action was taken against them after the estranged husband-wife duo were involved in a public spat at the Delhi BJP office.

