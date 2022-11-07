Iran summons Norway's ambassador after over 'interventionist' comments

Iran summoned Norway's ambassador on Monday to protest against what it called "interventionist comments" by Norway's parliament speaker in support of anti-government demonstrations, state media reported.

Tehran has accused foreign powers of fomenting unrest

that started after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women. "Iran strongly condemned interventionist comments by the Norwegian parliament speaker which were also judgmental and untrue," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

It was the second time the ambassador has been summoned to Iran's foreign ministry in the past two months.

