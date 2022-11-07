Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 7: * In a landmark verdict, the SC upheld the 10 per cent reservation introduced in 2019 for economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the SC/ST/OBC categories, saying it is not discriminatory or violative of any essential feature of the Constitution.

* Outgoing Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit said he has been able to fulfil the promises made by him to a certain extent, including making at least one Constitution bench functional at all times, streamlining the listing patterns and reducing pendency of cases in the Supreme Court.

* In a setback to real estate companies in Noida and Greater Noida areas, the SC recalled its order of June 10, 2020 which had capped the rate of interest at eight per cent on the dues for land given on lease to different builders, according to a lawyer.

* SC allowed the appeals of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of PILs for a probe in the mining lease issue. It also set aside the Jharkhand High Court's June 3 order.

* SC directed a former chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to move the trial court for anticipatory bail in a gangrape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others.

* SC rejected a plea challenging the 2019 order of the Allahabad High Court that set aside the election of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017.

