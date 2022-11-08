White House says no specific, credible threats to U.S. election security

No specific, credible threats to the security of Tuesday's midterm elections have been reported by law enforcement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Law enforcement has briefed us that there are no specific, credible threats identified at this point," Jean-Pierre told a briefing. Biden has been briefed "on the threat environment and directed that all appropriate steps be taken to ensure safe and secure voting," she said.

