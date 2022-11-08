Left Menu

White House says no specific, credible threats to U.S. election security

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 01:16 IST
No specific, credible threats to the security of Tuesday's midterm elections have been reported by law enforcement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Law enforcement has briefed us that there are no specific, credible threats identified at this point," Jean-Pierre told a briefing. Biden has been briefed "on the threat environment and directed that all appropriate steps be taken to ensure safe and secure voting," she said.

