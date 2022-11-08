UK poised to announce gas deal with U.S. after climate change summit -Telegraph
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with the U.S. after the COP27 climate change summit, The Telegraph reported on Monday.
Talks about the "energy security partnership" are in their final stages, with the U.S. planning to sell billions of cubic metres of liquefied natural gas to Britain over the coming year, the report added.
