Kerala court sentences elderly man to 6-yr jail term for sexual assault of Dalit girl
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 08-11-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 09:02 IST
A court in Kerala has sentenced a 74-year-old man to six years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor Dalit girl at his residence in Pottassery village in Palakkad district.
Pattambi Fast Track Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor (SPP) Nisha Vijayakumar said.
The court directed that the amount be paid to the victim, the SPP said.
The incident occurred in 2019 and the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl by luring her to his house under false pretenses, the prosecutor said.
