China tells Australia both sides should address each others' legitimate concerns

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:12 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong both China and Australia should gradually address each others' legitimate concerns and make positive contributions to address current global challenges during a call on Tuesday.

Both countries should work to rebuild trust between each other and put their relationship back on the right track, a statement from China's foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

