China warns Taiwan of opposition after Lithuania chip plan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:32 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian Image Credit: ANI
China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest more than 10 million euros ($10 million) towards chip production in Lithuania.

Tension in the Taiwan Strait is due to authorities of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colluding with external forces, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, added at a regular briefing in the Chinese capital of Beijing. ($1=1.0006 euros)

