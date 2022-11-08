75 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers transferred

The state government has transferred 75 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service, the Department of Personnel said.

Many subdivisional officers and additional district collectors have been shuffled, according to an order that was issued late on Monday night.

Rajendra Singh has been posted as executive director of the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd, while Arun Prakash Sharma is the new registrar of the Bikaner University.

