J&K Police SI recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches at 7 locations
- Country:
- India
The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The CBI had taken over investigation into the case on August 3 on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government.
The case pertains to the leak of question paper for the examination through which 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors were to be filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB), they said.
The agency has arrested 13 people so far in connection with the case, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Growers busy with harvesting of delicious apple fruit crops in Kashmir
Lt Governor Sinha inaugurates Jashn-e-Kashmir cultural festival
J-K: Shopian admin says no migration; Kashmiri Pandits reject claim, resolve to never return
Nehru made 'blunders' on Kashmir, Modi corrected them: BJP
Pain of people of Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir also troubles us, not just them: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.