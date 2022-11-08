Left Menu

Israeli dies after West Bank stabbing, Palestinian held

An Israeli store-owner has died after being stabbed in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago, his family said on Tuesday, bringing Israel's death toll from Palestinian attacks this year to 26.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Israeli store-owner has died after being stabbed in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago, his family said on Tuesday, bringing Israel's death toll from Palestinian attacks this year to 26. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the same period in what the United Nations said is set to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the organisation began tracking fatalities in 2005.

The latest Israeli to die owned a store in the Jewish settlement of Kdumim. He received hospital treatment after the Oct. 25 stabbing but his condition deteriorated, his family said. The Israeli military said it had arrested the suspected assailant in a nearby Palestinian village.

Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has surged since Israel launched a crackdown in March in response to a spate of lethal street attacks in its cities. Among the dead in Israel were two foreign workers, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

