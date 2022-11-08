Police reunite missing woman with family in J-K's Reasi
A woman who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was traced and reunited with her family on Tuesday, police said.
A person from Mansha in Thakrakote here had filed a complaint stating that his wife had been to the market on November 3, but she did not return home.
Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta constituted a special team to trace the woman. With technical assistance, she was rescued from Shajroo in Reasi district, the police said.
