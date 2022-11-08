Left Menu

Police reunite missing woman with family in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:10 IST
Police reunite missing woman with family in J-K's Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was traced and reunited with her family on Tuesday, police said.

A person from Mansha in Thakrakote here had filed a complaint stating that his wife had been to the market on November 3, but she did not return home.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta constituted a special team to trace the woman. With technical assistance, she was rescued from Shajroo in Reasi district, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022