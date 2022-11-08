Left Menu

Bengal: Two teenagers mowed down by local train while clicking selfie

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:52 IST
Bengal: Two teenagers mowed down by local train while clicking selfie
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers were mowed down by a local train while clicking selfie on railway tracks in West Bengal's Howrah district, GRP said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Mahishrekha bridge between Kulgachia and Bagnan railway stations on Monday night, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Sharif Ali Mullick and 14-year-old Shariful Mullick, both residents of Sattar Mullick Para in Bagnan area, he said.

The bodies were recovered and handed over to their parents after post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

