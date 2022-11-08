Army jawan shoots self with service rifle in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
An Army soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday, police said.
Karan Singh (48), was a resident of Nagaur, police said, adding that no suicide note was found. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital for post-mortem, police said.
