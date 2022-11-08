Army jawan shoots self with service rifle in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

An Army soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday, police said.

Karan Singh (48), was a resident of Nagaur, police said, adding that no suicide note was found. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)