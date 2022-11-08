Kerala HC refuses to stay appointment of VC in-charge at KTU

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the appointment of Kerala technical University vice-chancellor in-charge and said the matter will be heard on Friday.

Justice Devan Ramachandran refused to stay a plea filed seeking to stay the appointment of Cisa Thomas as the vice-chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

While the advocate general told the court that the authority to recommend the name of the vice-chancellor rests with the state government, the Governor's lawyer stated that even temporary appointments can be made only in accordance with the UGC rules and regulations.

The court has decided to implead the University Grants Commission in the case.

A recent Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the vice chancellor of Technological University here for being contrary to University Grants Commission regulations.

The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge which was challenged before the court today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)