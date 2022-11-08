Left Menu

Minor girl molested by govt school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly molested by a government school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused called the girl to the school on the pretext of some work despite Tuesday being a holiday, they said. He took the girl into a room and allegedly molested her. The accused managed to escape, police said.

After the incident, villagers gathered at the school demanding action against the teacher. The police said the matter is being probed.

