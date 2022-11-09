UK PM Sunak says supports minister Williamson's decision to resign

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he supported minister Gavin Williamson's decision to resign and understood why he had taken it, adding that he was grateful for his "personal support and loyalty."

Williamson said earlier he was quitting to "comply fully" with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)