UK PM Sunak says supports minister Williamson's decision to resign

Updated: 09-11-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 02:31 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he supported minister Gavin Williamson's decision to resign and understood why he had taken it, adding that he was grateful for his "personal support and loyalty."

Williamson said earlier he was quitting to "comply fully" with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

