Zelenskiy: Ukraine will not yield a single centimetre in the east
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia wanted to press its advance in eastern Ukraine beyond the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian forces would not yield "a single centimetre." "The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level -- dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "They are suffering extraordinarily high losses.
"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same - to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land." The focal points of the conflict in Donetsk region are around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, the theatre of the heaviest fighting in the country.
