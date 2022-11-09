Left Menu

Chennai man arrested for forging RBI permission letter to run bank

The city police have arrested a person for forging RBI permission certificate for running a bank in different parts of the state.Fake passbooks, deposit forms, debit and credit cards among others were found in his possession, a police release said.The man identified as Chandrabose, operated the Rural and Agriculture Farmers Cooperative Bank RAFC in 9 cities including here and Erode.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:37 IST
Chennai man arrested for forging RBI permission letter to run bank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have arrested a person for forging RBI permission certificate for running a bank in different parts of the state.

Fake passbooks, deposit forms, debit and credit cards among others were found in his possession, a police release said.

The man identified as Chandrabose, operated the Rural and Agriculture Farmers' Cooperative Bank (RAFC) in 9 cities including here and Erode. Action against him was taken based on a complaint from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The arrested man even procured credit cards of another bank and pasted his 'bank's' sticker on them to be given to customers, police said.

There was no permission from RBI for Chandrabose to run the bank and he had forged a permission letter, they said.

''He has some idea of banking.. had prepared passbooks, deposit slips...'' City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

A luxury car was recovered from him while Rs 56.65 lakh money held in the fake bank's deposit has been attached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022