COP27 - World Bank's Malpass: Half of World Bank's climate finance is for adaptation
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:58 IST
About half of the World Bank's $32 billion of climate financing is for adaptation to climate change, the body's president David Malpass said on Wednesday during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.
"As we go forward we need to build those efforts but also bring more donors into adaptation," Malpass said.
