Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. midterm elections would not improve the "bad" relations between Moscow and Washington, as it dismissed allegations Russia was meddling in the U.S. vote, Russian state media reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters it was too early to talk about a dialogue with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms treaty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Moscow
- U.S.
- New START
- Dmitry Peskov
- Washington
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Riyadh and Washington will overcome spat, Saudi minister says
Indian American entrepreneurs important for economic vitality of Washington DC: Mayor
Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media
Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 bln payout to shareholders
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul, reports AP.