Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. midterm elections would not improve the "bad" relations between Moscow and Washington, as it dismissed allegations Russia was meddling in the U.S. vote, Russian state media reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters it was too early to talk about a dialogue with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms treaty.

