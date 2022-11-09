New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal Scoreboard

Following is the scoreboard of T20 World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand: Finn Allen lbw Afridi 4 Devon Conway run out 21 Kane Williamson b Afridi 46 Glenn Phillips c&b Nawaz 6 Daryl Mitchell not out 53 James Neesham not out 16 Extras: (B-2, LB-4) 6 Total: (For Four Wickets in 20 Overs) 152 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-38, 3-49, 4-117 Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-24-2, Naseem Shah 4-0-30-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-32-0, Mohammad Wasim 2-0-15-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-33-0, Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-12-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)