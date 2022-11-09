Left Menu

Electrocuted student's kin continue protest

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:05 IST
Electrocuted student's kin continue protest
For the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, the parents of a college student who had died of electrocution in his workplace, picketed a police station in Sivagiri, a town in Erode district, demanding the arrest of the employer.

On November 6, Harishankar (17), the student, died of the electrocution in a lathe factory where he was working, said the police. The parents of the boy have been pressing for the demand since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

