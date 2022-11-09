Electrocuted student's kin continue protest

For the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, the parents of a college student who had died of electrocution in his workplace, picketed a police station in Sivagiri, a town in Erode district, demanding the arrest of the employer.

On November 6, Harishankar (17), the student, died of the electrocution in a lathe factory where he was working, said the police. The parents of the boy have been pressing for the demand since.

