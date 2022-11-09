Fake call centre in Delhi duping people on pretext of providing loans busted, 11 held

The police have busted a fake call centre and arrested eleven people, including six women for allegedly duping over 1,700 people on the pretext of providing them loans, police said on Wednesday. The call centre, disguised as a medicine supply store, was being operated at Bal Udhyan Road in Uttam Nagar by one Faisal and his team since February this year, they said. At least 29 registers were recovered which contained a list of people the accused have duped and the details of transactions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. After analysing the registers it was found that the accused had cheated more than 1,700 people of over Rs one crore, he said.

During enquiry, Faisal misled the investigators by claiming that he was running the call center for selling medicines, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation revealed that Faisal's employees, posing as customer support agents, used to call people on the pretext of offering loans. The accused then used to share the bank account details, and ask the people to deposit the processing fee in that account, he said. The DCP said one of the accused Paras, a resident of Ghaziabad, had taken the place on rent. He is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him.

Apart from Paras, three others are also involved in running the fraud syndicate. They used to provide back-end services like bank accounts for collecting money and SIM cards, and sending bulk SMS regarding loans, he said.

Efforts are on to nab these accused persons, the DCP said.

