Three men sentenced to life in Pakistan for gang-raping teenage Christian girl

A court in Pakistan has handed life terms and imposed heavy fines on three men for raping a teenage Christian girl in Sialkot in Punjab province last year. According to the police, the 19-year-old Christian girl, a resident of Lal Kurti Bazaar of Cantt in Sialkot, was gang-raped by Latif, Hamid and Mohsin in March 2021.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A court in Pakistan has handed life terms and imposed heavy fines on three men for raping a teenage Christian girl in Sialkot in Punjab province last year. A sessions court of Sialkot district announced the verdict on Tuesday. The convicted were identified as Latif, Hamid and Mohsin, all residents of the suburbs in Sialkot. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Samia sentenced Latif to life and imposed a fine of PKR 4,00,000, while Hamid and Mohsin were also awarded life terms, but fined PKR 200,000 each. According to the police, the 19-year-old Christian girl, a resident of Lal Kurti Bazaar of Cantt in Sialkot, was gang-raped by Latif, Hamid and Mohsin in March 2021. Police said the accused abducted the victim while she was on her way to the market. She was gang-raped for three consecutive days before leaving her in a deserted place in a critical condition. The victim was shifted to hospital in Sialkot, where she was under treatment for a few weeks. Police initially registered an FIR against unidentified suspects, before arresting the trio a month after the incident after they confessed to the crime.

