Arab Coordination Group pledges at least $24 bln to tackle climate crisis

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:21 IST
Members of the Arab Coordination Group (AGC) pledged to provide at least $24 billion in financing by 2030 to address the global climate crisis, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AGC is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance and comprises various regional development funds, as well as the OPEC Fund for International Development.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

