Arab Coordination Group pledges at least $24 bln to tackle climate crisis

Members of the Arab Coordination Group (AGC) pledged to provide at least $24 billion in financing by 2030 to address the global climate crisis, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AGC is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance and comprises various regional development funds, as well as the OPEC Fund for International Development.

