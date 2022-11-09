Left Menu

Swiss extend fast-track path for Ukraine refugees

Switzerland will extend for a year its streamlined process for hosting refugees from the war in Ukraine, the government said on Wednesday, deciding it was not yet safe for people to return home. As of Oct. 31, 6,394 people had permanently left Switzerland to return home, the cabinet added in a statement.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:45 IST
Switzerland's doors opened in March this year, shortly after Russia invaded its neighbour

Since March more than 67,000 Ukrainians have received refuge in Switzerland. As of Oct. 31, 6,394 people had permanently left Switzerland to return home, the cabinet added in a statement. Eastern European countries are preparing for a possible new wave of Ukrainian refugees as Russia targets power and heating plants ahead of winter, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying about 4 million people are already without electricity.

