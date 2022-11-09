Jaishankar holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Makei

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei covering a range of issues including bilateral economic engagement and the Ukraine conflict.

Makei arrived here Wednesday morning on a three-day visit.

''Met FM Vladimir Makei of Belarus who is in India for our Inter-Governmental Commission meeting. Our discussion covered bilateral economic ties, Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

India and Belarus have a comprehensive partnership. Both countries have established mechanisms for exchanging views on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues through Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs), India-Belarus Inter-governmental Commission (IGC) and Commission on Military Technical Cooperation.

It is learnt that the Ukraine conflict figured prominently in the talks between Jaishankar and Makei.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met a delegation of the American Jewish Committee and the Indian diaspora. ''Glad to meet a delegation of American Jewish Committee and the Indian Diaspora in South Block today morning. Discussed strengthening India's relationship with the US and Israel. Appreciated their suggestions on promoting community based activities,'' the external affairs minister tweeted.

