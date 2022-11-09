North Korea missile launch does not pose immediate threat -U.S. military

North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch on Wednesday does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or to its territory and allies, the U.S. military said.

The United States is consulting closely with its allies on the launches, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea.

