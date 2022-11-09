Left Menu

HC frees jailed BJP MLA, sets aside filing of preventive detention Act

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:28 IST
HC frees jailed BJP MLA, sets aside filing of preventive detention Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside the Preventive Detention Act filed against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and ordered his release from prison.

A Bench of Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi ordered the MLA to not make any provocative speech against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms or participate and hold any celebratory rally or meeting after release.

The police on August 25 arrested the Goshamahal legislator under a preventive detention provision, days after he got bail in a case relating to remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

He was earlier arrested for allegedly making such remarks, but was released by a local court later as the police did not follow guidelines of the Supreme Court on the arrest.

Subsequently, he was suspended from the BJP.

The police earlier said Singh had posted a video on the social media on August 22 against the Prophet with an intention to provoke all sections of people and cause breach of peace and public tranquility.

''After the video went viral, protests erupted in different parts of Hyderabad city and other parts of Telangana and drove a wedge between communities and disturbed the peaceful nature of Hyderabad and Telangana State,” the police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022