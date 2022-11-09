Left Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow in occasional contact with U.S.

Updated: 09-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:33 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow had contacts with U.S. officials from time to time.

She said such contacts were between specific unnamed government agencies in both countries, but said the Russian foreign ministry had not been involved.

Zakharova confirmed there would soon be U.S.-Russia consultations on the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, the last remaining arms control agreement between the world's two largest nuclear powers.

