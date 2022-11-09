Chhawla gangrape victim's family to appeal SC acquittal of accused, DCW asks police to ensure their security

The family of the 2012 Chhawla gangrape victim on Wednesday said they would appeal against the Supreme Court's acquittal of the three accused.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), on its part, has issued a notice to the police asking it to ensure security for the family. It is also seeking legal opinion on the matter.

The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted.

Expressing disappointment over the verdict, the victim's father said, ''We will appeal against the Supreme Court's verdict, which has allowed the acquittal of the three accused. We are in the process of finalising it and will file an appeal soon to reconsider the verdict.'' The family wants death penalty for all the accused. ''We want death penalty for all three accused... All the culprits should be hanged... only then will my daughter get justice,'' he told PTI. The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted the three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area. The apex court noted that the prosecution failed to provide leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence, including those related to DNA profiling and call detail records, against the accused.

In 2014, a trial court termed the case ''rarest of rare'' and awarded death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by the Delhi High Court.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the panel was seeking legal opinion to ascertain if an appeal could be filed against the verdict and ''justice ensured''. A team from the panel is also in touch with the victim's family, she said.

''I am deeply anguished by the heinous crime that was perpetrated and the trajectory of the case, which ultimately led to denial of justice to the deceased and her family. It is deeply upsetting on many levels and raises several questions on our system. ''The commission is seeking legal opinion in the matter. Meanwhile, the security of the family is an issue of concern and that is why we have issued a notice to Delhi Police to ensure the same,'' Maliwal said in a statement.

In its notice issued to Delhi Police, the commission said the matter was extremely sensitive and considering that the perpetrators were now free, high-level security must be provided to the deceased woman's immediate family members.

The commission has also sought an action taken report in the matter from the police and asked the force to indicate the level of security provided. Delhi Police has also been asked to inform the commission about other steps taken to ensure their safety and security within 48 hours.

