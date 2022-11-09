Vinci unit under formal investigation in France over Qatar labour conditions- Sherpa
A French judge has put Vinci Construction Grands Projects, a unit of French construction group Vinci, under formal investigation on Wednesday over accusations it had violated the rights of migrant workers in Qatar, Paris-based human rights group Sherpa said on Wednesday.
The move follow a 2019 complaint filed by two NGOs, Paris-based human rights group Sherpa and the committee against modern slavery (CCEM), alongside eleven people who used to work for Qatari Diar Vinci Construction (QDVC), Vinci's Qatari subsidiary in which the French company owns a 49% stake.
The two NGOs and former workers' complaint accuses Vinci of "forced labour" and "keeping people in servitude", amongst other charges. Vinci has repeatedly denied the claims.
