FACTBOX-Voters in two U.S. states legalize recreational marijuana

Residents of five U.S. states voted in Tuesday's elections on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. A growing number of states have legalized marijuana in recent years despite the drug remaining illegal under federal law. The proposals passed in Maryland and Missouri, according to vote tallies by the Associated Press.

ARKANSAS Voters rejected Ballot Issue 4, which proposed legalizing marijuana use for adults over 21.

MARYLAND Voters approved an amendment to the state's constitution allowing the use of cannabis for adults over 21 beginning in July 2023.

MISSOURI Voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3, allowing the use of marijuana by adults over 21. The amendment also allows people convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition to have their records expunged, and it imposes a 6% tax on marijuana sales.

NORTH DAKOTA Voters rejected Ballot Measure 2, which proposed legalizing marijuana use for adults over 21.

SOUTH DAKOTA Voters rejected Ballot Measure 27, which proposed legalizing marijuana use for adults over 21. (Compiled by Jonathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

