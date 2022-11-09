Left Menu

Ex-BJP office bearer among 2 given life imprisonment in murder case

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:37 IST
A court here on Wednesday convicted two persons, including a former BJP district unit president, in a nearly nine-year-old murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The additional district court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on former BJP district unit president Udayan Singh and Ranjit Dubey, Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

On January 18, 2013, Budh Narayan Dubey, a resident of Purab Sharira village under the Pashchim Sharira police station area, was shot dead, the officer said.

In this connection, a case was registered against Udayan Singh and Ranjit Dubey on a complaint from the victim's family members.

