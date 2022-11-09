Iran has detained two Spanish nationals during anti-government protests -Kurdish rights group
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:46 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
According to the activist HRANA news agency, Iranian security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals during the nation-wide protest.
One has been identified as Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who was last heard from on Oct. 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: “Entry to Iran.”
HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24 years old. Baneira’s whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE- Spanish sex workers fight push to stamp out prostitution
Spanish soccer fan walking to Qatar World Cup missing in Iran
Spanish PM urges global climate action for African continent
Spanish soccer avoids stoppage after tweak to sports bill
FEATURE- Spanish sex workers fight push to stamp out prostitution