U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of rocket system to Lithuania -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 01:49 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment to Lithuania for an estimated $495 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor was listed as Lockheed Martin Corp .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

