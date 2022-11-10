More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general
A lot of human suffering," Army General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York. He added 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were also probably killed in the conflict since Russia's invasion began in February.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 06:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had suffered more than 100,000 soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.
"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering," Army General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York.
He added 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were also probably killed in the conflict since Russia's invasion began in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia, Ukraine to fight 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson -Kyiv official
In solidarity with DALCA kids, Biden invites three young Indian Americans to White House Diwali reception
Indian American entrepreneurs important for economic vitality of Washington DC: Mayor
In solidarity with DALCA kids, Biden invites three young Indian Americans to White House Diwali reception
'Big day,' say Indian Americans as Sunak becomes British PM