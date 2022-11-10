Left Menu

More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general

A lot of human suffering," Army General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York. He added 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were also probably killed in the conflict since Russia's invasion began in February.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 06:10 IST
America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had suffered more than 100,000 soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering," Army General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York.

He added 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were also probably killed in the conflict since Russia's invasion began in February.

