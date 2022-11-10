Left Menu

Police constable shot dead by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The constable died on the spot, he said.The assailants immediately fled into a dense forest, the official said.Prima facie, the incident seems to be the handiwork of Maoists, but an investigation is underway into it, he said.After being alerted, a police team reached the spot.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:11 IST
Police constable shot dead by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in Marikodri village under Mardoom police station limits, located around 300 km from state capital Raipur, he said.

Constable Nevru Benjam, posted at Rekha Ghati police camp in the same area, had gone to the village along with his family to attend a social function, the official said.

Some unidentified persons fired at him when he was at the function venue. The constable died on the spot, he said.

The assailants immediately fled into a dense forest, the official said.

"Prima facie, the incident seems to be the handiwork of Maoists, but an investigation is underway into it," he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot. Search was on for the assailants, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022