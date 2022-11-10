Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders and other flying objects for 1 month

The Mumbai Police have prohibited the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, private helicopters and hot air balloons from November 13 to December 12 to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities, an official said on Thursday. No activities of the above mentioned private flying objects will be allowed in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate limits, except aerial surveillance by city police or by specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), as per the order issued on Monday.

The order period covers the anniversary of the deadly terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, in which 166 people were killed. The city police issued the order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and said any person contravening it shall be punishable under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by public servant). ''It is likely that terrorists, anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the city,'' the order said. It is necessary to put certain restrictions on the activities of such elements in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent any probable sabotage by the use of these flying objects. Hence, some preventive and proactive measures need to be taken, the order said.

